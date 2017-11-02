Taylor Swift Drops Heartfelt New Single 'Call It What You Want' Off Upcoming 'Reputation' Album -- Listen!
Taylor Swift has finally graced fans with her latest single, "Call It What You Want."
The new track, which dropped at midnight ET on Friday, was released as a lyric video which resembled a scrapbook with sketches and typewriter lettering.
The song feels very familiar in a lot of ways and, in some way, mirrors the narrative of "Look What You Made Me Do," despite being a romantic ballad.
The similarities are apparent from the start, with lyrics like, "My castle crumbled overnight/I brought a knife to a gun fight/ They took the crown but it's alright./ All the liars are calling me one/ Nobody's heard from me for months/ I'm doing better than I ever was."
However, the new single is also heavily romantic, with allusions to Swift's real-life boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
"My baby's fit like a daydream / walking with his head down / I'm the one he's walking to," she sings. "My baby's fly like a Jetstream / high above the whole scene / loves me like I'm brand new."
Swift also teased the track on Twitter with a short video that showed some brief home *movie* clips, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at *her* private life.
From a shot of the singer riding a horse in an idyllic field, to another shot of her painting a watercolor landscape and one of her drinking a glass of wine while playing a guitar, the sweet *shots* feel very poignant when set to her heartfelt new song.
"Call It What You Want," off Swift's upcoming album, Reputation, is the latest in a long line of singles that she's released in anticipation of the album's release.
Swift first released "Look What You Made Me Do," in August, followed by "… Ready For It" and "Gorgeous," which dropped last month.
Last week, the singer debuted the epic, sci-fi music video for "… Ready For It," which featured Swift battling her robot clone in a futuristic abandoned mall. Check out the cyberpunk-inspired video below.