Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It' -- Listen!

The one-minute track was played during the pre-show intro and featured clips of the two teams getting ready for the big game!

"I see how this is gonna go / Touch me and you’ll never be alone / Island breeze and lights down low / no one has to know," Swift sings. "In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby / In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I’m gonna be with you, so I take my time.”