Taylor Swift Fans Flood Kim Kardashian's Twitter With Snake Emojis Following the Singer's Reptile Teases

Cut to this week and Taylor is also associating herself with the snake in a series of cryptic Instagram messages in promotion of her upcoming single, to be released on Friday, and her album, Reputation, coming out on Nov. 10.

In support of the 27-year-old singer, her fans have flooded Kim's Twitter with snake emojis and Taylor gifs. Just look at the response to her tweet about a spread she did in CR Fashion Book, which is completely unrelated to her prior feud with Taylor.

Meanwhile, Kim's Instagram mysteriously doesn't have any snake emojis in the comments. As first reported by BuzzFeed, it appears that she may have blocked the reptile graphic.