Taylor Swift Fans Flood Kim Kardashian's Twitter With Snake Emojis Following the Singer's Reptile Teases
Kim Kardashian West is often credited with Taylor Swift being affiliated with the snake emoji -- and the GRAMMY winner's fans aren't letting her forget it.
On July 16, 2016 -- after Kim posted a recording to Snapchat of Taylor speaking with Kanye West ahead of the release of his controversial track, "Famous" -- the reality star shared a tweet that read: "Wait, it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!"
On the one-year anniversary of that tweet, Swifties took back that day, with one fan declaring on Twitter: "Guys, #nationalsnakeday is just to show that no matter what,we will always support Tay. Haters calling her snake won't change our ❤ for her."
Another tweet in support of Taylor read: "Taylor looks so good in green 😍😍#hisshiss #nationalsnakeday 🐍🐍 We love a snake holiday 🐍😍."
Cut to this week and Taylor is also associating herself with the snake in a series of cryptic Instagram messages in promotion of her upcoming single, to be released on Friday, and her album, Reputation, coming out on Nov. 10.
In support of the 27-year-old singer, her fans have flooded Kim's Twitter with snake emojis and Taylor gifs. Just look at the response to her tweet about a spread she did in CR Fashion Book, which is completely unrelated to her prior feud with Taylor.
Meanwhile, Kim's Instagram mysteriously doesn't have any snake emojis in the comments. As first reported by BuzzFeed, it appears that she may have blocked the reptile graphic.
Fans have been studying Taylor's Instagram posts all week in hopes of finding clues as to the subject matter of her next album.
