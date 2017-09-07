Taylor Swift Gets Into a Fight With Andy Samberg, Reveals Hilarious Nicknames for Her Cat Olivia in New Videos

Looks like the "old Taylor Swift" is still here after all.

The 27-year-old singer dropped three new videos on Thursday, promoting her video experience for fans on AT&T called Taylor Swift NOW. The ad is classic Swift -- poking fun at her cat-loving, relatable girl ways -- as cameras follow the singer on a "typical" day, along with a voiceover explaining her every move. The day includes playing with her cat, Olivia Benson, looking up random YouTube videos, eating kale and rice bowls, and later, cookie dough straight out of the tub. During one scene, she ends up hilariously randomly fighting Andy Samberg, which ends with her kicking him through a wall.