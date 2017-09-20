Taylor Swift Gets 'Too Excited' With 'Look What You Made Me Do' Look-Alike Extras in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself yet again!



In a new video titled "Taylor Mountain" that was posted to her YouTube page on Wednesday, the 27-year-old pop star hilariously goes all out in behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.



The video begins with Swift meeting all the look-alike extras playing the younger versions of herself as they get ready to shoot the "mountain" scene, which she explains is a "pile of people who are trying to get to the top."



"OK, this is the trippiest thing I've ever seen in my life," she says. "Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling, but it's awesome, it's exciting. It's like, 'Oh, that's the phase I went through when I was 16,' but a girl is wearing it who looks just like me.'"