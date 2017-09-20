Taylor Swift Gets 'Too Excited' With 'Look What You Made Me Do' Look-Alike Extras in Behind-the-Scenes Video
Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself yet again!
In a new video titled "Taylor Mountain" that was posted to her YouTube page on Wednesday, the 27-year-old pop star hilariously goes all out in behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.
The video begins with Swift meeting all the look-alike extras playing the younger versions of herself as they get ready to shoot the "mountain" scene, which she explains is a "pile of people who are trying to get to the top."
"OK, this is the trippiest thing I've ever seen in my life," she says. "Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling, but it's awesome, it's exciting. It's like, 'Oh, that's the phase I went through when I was 16,' but a girl is wearing it who looks just like me.'"
WATCH: Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video: Everything We Know About the Snakes, Diamonds, Dancing & More
"We're having a great time," she continues. "We're all just chatting about life. That's gotta look weird."
We also hear Swift talk about how she came up with which versions of her former self should fight each other during "Look What You Made Me Do'"s epic end scene. Like, "ringmaster circus girl" against "sparkly dress Fearless."
"I had some hat problems because I got too excited," Taylor jokes, as footage shows her going crazy while battling it out with her doppelgangers. "It turns out that top hats aren't the best wardrobe for fighting."
Watch below:
WATCH: Jaime King Gushes Over BFF Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album: 'She's the Baddest Broad'
Over the weekend, ET spoke with Swift's BFF, Jaime King, at HBO's Emmys after-party in Los Angeles, where she gave the blond beauty's Reputation album the stamp of approval and confirmed that fans can expect her pal to give them "the real."
"That's her thing. It's really, really good," she gushed. "Yeah, she is the baddest broad."
Hear more in the video below!