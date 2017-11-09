Taylor Swift Hangs Out With Her Cats Ahead of 'Reputation' Release -- See the Pics!
Taylor Swift pre-Reputation activities are pretty low key.
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of herself "waiting for #reputation" with her cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey.
Swift and Olivia (who's looking a bit like Voldemort these days) stare into the camera in one pic, which appears to be taken on a plane. Meredith is shown in another image, chilling out by the window, looking over an oceanside view.
Swift's highly anticipated album is set to release at midnight on Thursday. Accompanying the album are two special magazines, which will be exclusively sold at Target stores -- and feature hilarious headlines about Swift's feline friends.
"Who is Olivia Benson's Real Father?" one headline asks, while another reads, "Catitude! Meredith Is Out of Control!”
