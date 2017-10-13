Taylor Swift Holds First Secret 'Reputation' Listening Party for Fans in the UK and Swifties Are Freaking Out

Taylor Swift couldn't have a better reputation with her fans across the pond.

The 27-year-old singer personally selected 100 fans to listen to her upcoming album at her first "secret session" in the U.K. -- and Swifties have gone wild. Swift, whose favorite number is 13, held the session on Friday (Oct. 13).

Though the GRAMMY winner is just getting started with her Reputation secret sessions, the listening parties have become a tradition for Swift. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer hosted fans in her various homes to listen to her album, 1989, before releasing it in 2014.

Reputation isn't set to be released until Nov. 10 -- but according to Swit's fans, it'll be well worth the wait.