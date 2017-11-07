Taylor Swift Hosts Secret Sessions With Die-Hard Fans Ahead of Her 'Reputation' Album Release: Watch

Taylor Swift let 500 of her fans in on a secret.

On Nov. 10, the 27-year-old singer will release her sixth studio album, Reputation, but about a month ago, she surprised a bunch of Swifties by hosting listening parties at her homes in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Rhode Island.

An attendee at the L.A. secret session told ET that some of Swift's famous friends were at the soiree, including Ruby Rose and music producer Jack Antonoff. As for her house, the partygoer called it "gorgeous."

"She's in the middle of renovating," the attendee noted. "It's just got deemed as a historical landmark because it's the old MGM house."