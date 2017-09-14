Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain and More: The Queens of Fall Music
Let's go, girls.
Shania Twain is just one on an A-list roster of powerhouse women ready to rock the charts this fall with highly anticipated new albums. Twain's Now, her first offering in 15 years, hits shelves on Sept. 29.
Coincidentally, Miley Cyrus' similarly titled Younger Now will also street that day, marking something of a return to the country roots that raised her.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Fergie, Demi Lovato and Kelsea Ballerini are among the other high-profile women gearing up to unveil buzzy new full-lengths in the coming months -- which means one thing for certain: your 2017 fall playlist is about to be straight fire.
Read on for six of the female-powered releases we are most excited to press "play" on this fall, and stay tuned for a more complete rundown of all the new music to expect in the season ahead on Sept. 22 right here on ETonline.com.
2017 Fall TV Schedule: The Complete Guide to When New and Returning Shows Are Premiering
Fergie: Double Dutchess
Out Sept. 22
It's been more than a decade but The Dutchess is BACK with her long-awaited sophomore solo effort, Double Dutchess. Fergie will release the 13-track visual album via her own label, Dutchess Music, featuring collaborations with Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, YG and, adorably, 4-year-old son Axl Jack (on the song "Enchante (Carine)").
Demi Lovato: Tell Me You Love Me
Out Sept. 29
Lovato’s sixth studio album builds on her song of summer Platinum smash, “Sorry Not Sorry,” showing off her jaw-dropping vocal range with the powerful sobriety anthem, “You Don’t Do It for Me Anymore,” and delivering soulful swoon on the title track, “Tell Me You Love Me.” The album features collaborations with a lengthy list of songwriters and producers, including Oak, Sean Douglas and John Hill, Stint and DJ Mustard, among others.
Miley Cyrus: Younger Now
Out Sept. 29
Cyrus is getting back to basics with her Bangerz and Dead Petz major label follow-up, Younger Now. The 24-year-old showcased a more stripped-down sound on its lead single, “Malibu,” written for beau Liam Hemsworth, doubling down on promises to return to her country roots with the twangy “Inspired” and by channeling godmother Dolly Parton in her “Younger Now” music video.
Shania Twain: Now
Out Sept. 29
"I wrote all of this music myself, so it's all on me. If fans don't like it, I just have to take that on myself, but it's worth it, because even if a small amount of people are inspired by it, I've done what I set out to do," Twain told ET earlier this year.
In her first new album since 2002, Twain is putting it all out there, working through everything from the end of her 16-year marriage, temporarily losing her voice to Lyme disease, to the start of a new marriage to Frederic Thiebaud. It seems to be perfectly encapsulated in Now’s lead single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” which was released earlier this summer.
Pink: Beautiful Trauma
Out Oct. 13
Pink has been busier than ever this year, adjusting to life as a family of four, touring the world, shutting down awards shows and gearing up to release her first new album in five years. Beautiful Trauma will feature the politically charged “What About Us” and, if we were the betting kind, we’d bet on plenty more empowering, anthemic and maybe even heartbreaking offerings. We’re glad you’re back, Pink!
Kelly Clarkson: Meaning of Life
Out Oct. 27
“THIS is the album I’ve always wanted to make,” Clarkson gushed of her Atlantic Records debut, Meaning of Life. When the American Idol alum first announced her label change back in June, she promised to deliver albums in a variety of different genres down the line -- country, Broadway and pop, among them -- but up first: “a soulful record.” And, so far, she’s delivered with the ultra-sexy single, “Love So Soft.”
Kelsea Ballerini: Unapologetically
Out Nov. 3
With her sophomore album, Ballerini is out to show a more grown-up side of herself. "I feel like it'll be different but not in a drastic way where anybody feels like I'm trying to change my identity. It's not like that," she told ET earlier this year.
"My first record, I really wanted it to capture 12-21, so it's younger and youthful and it's flirty. This one's definitely more mature because I'm writing it from 21-23 and my life's changed a lot. I went through a gross breakup and then I had some growing up, discovery years, and then I met [fiance Morgan Evans]. So I think it captures all of that."
Taylor Swift: reputation
Out Nov. 10
Swift's highly anticipated 1989 follow-up is undoubtedly poised for a huge release, with its lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” already shattering records across the board. While the songwriter is showing off a fiery new side of herself -- both lyrically and sonically with “Look,” pushing her pop sensibilities further than ever before -- the 15-track album also promises to deliver new twists on the catchy love songs that made her a star (“...Ready for It?,” for starters).