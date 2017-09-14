Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain and More: The Queens of Fall Music

Let's go, girls.

Shania Twain is just one on an A-list roster of powerhouse women ready to rock the charts this fall with highly anticipated new albums. Twain's Now, her first offering in 15 years, hits shelves on Sept. 29.

Coincidentally, Miley Cyrus' similarly titled Younger Now will also street that day, marking something of a return to the country roots that raised her.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Fergie, Demi Lovato and Kelsea Ballerini are among the other high-profile women gearing up to unveil buzzy new full-lengths in the coming months -- which means one thing for certain: your 2017 fall playlist is about to be straight fire.

Read on for six of the female-powered releases we are most excited to press "play" on this fall, and stay tuned for a more complete rundown of all the new music to expect in the season ahead on Sept. 22 right here on ETonline.com.

