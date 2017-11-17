Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Victoria Beckham Rock Trendy Winter Boots -- Steal Their Looks For Less!
Boots are a key staple in any closet during the fall and winter seasons -- and stars like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner are nailing this year’s trends.
From white boots to classic black, and even thigh highs, ET has rounded up some of our fave fashionistas rocking chic footwear -- and dug up the brand name and prices for each. But, if like us, you love the looks but can’t spend like the stars, we’ve also found similar kicks -- for much less.
COLORED BOOTIES
STAR STYLE
Gigi Hadid goes for denim on denim and adds a pair of ruby red heeled boots by Stuart Weitzman. Price: $575
LOOK FOR LESS
You can hardly see the difference between the kicks on Gigi and the super-similar pair for less by Aldo (right). Price: $99.99
STAR STYLE
Victoria Beckham adds a pop of color to her otherwise all black ensemble with these mint green boots by Balenciaga. Price: $1,015
LOOK FOR LESS
These tapered teal blue booties are just as eye-catching but much cheaper. You can pick up a pair of the Halogen heels at Nordstrom (right). Price: $119.95
STAR STYLE
Rihanna dressed up her casual nighttime look with these these chic velour booties by Balenciaga. Price: $795
LOOK FOR LESS
This chic pair would add the same amount of stylish sophistication to any look. The similar style pair by GoJane are even on sale right now (left). Price: $26.95
WHITE BOOTS
STAR STYLE
Kendall Jenner steps out in a flirty and fun look with her white booties by Stuart Weitzman (left). Price: $575
Kim Kardashian paired her blazer dress with a chic white pair from hubby Kanye West's Yeezy collection (center). Price: $727
LOOK FOR LESS
It's hard to tell the difference between Kendall and Kim's footwear and this pair of white stiletto heels by Steve Madden (right). Price: $129
THIGH-HIGH BOOTS
STAR STYLE
Kerry Washington steps out in a fabulous pair of fiery red over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman. Price: $885
LOOK FOR LESS
It's hard to spot the difference between the much more affordable pair by Aldo (left). Their boots even tie at the top just like the pair Kerry's rocking! Price: $119.99
STAR STYLE
Hailey Baldwin gets snapped in her suede chesnut-colored boots by Stuart Weitzman -- we love how she paired them with a cozy sweater dress and camel-colored coat. Price: $798
LOOK FOR LESS
The LIPSTIK Skarlett boots in faux suede look almost exactly the same and are available on HelloMolly.com for a fraction of the cost (right). Price: $145
STAR STYLE
Bella Hadid tried the thigh-high trend in a funky forest green pair from Maria ke Fisherman’s Spring ’17 collection. Fun fact -- the right platformed boot has the phrase "God Is on the Road" embroidered on it. Price: $498
LOOK FOR LESS
These army green suede boots don't have the fun embroidery but are still stylish -- and are a fraction of the cost on Lulus.com (right). Price: $105
CLASSIC BLACK BOOTS
STAR STYLE
Taylor Swift went rocker chic in these flat black combat-style buckle boots by Prada. Price: $950
LOOK FOR LESS
The biker-chic buckle up boots by Pretty Little Thing (left) are basically identical and won't burn a hole in your wallet. Price: $60
STAR STYLE
Selena Gomez stepped out in these lace-up hiking-inspired "rugged" platform booties by Stuart Weitzman. Price: $595
LOOK FOR LESS
Zara makes an almost carbon-copy of the black lace-up heeled pair (right). Price: $69.90