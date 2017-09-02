Taylor Swift Makes 'Very Sizable Donation' to Houston Food Bank In Wake of Hurricane Harvey

Tyler Perry, Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio have each donated $1 million to the cause; Miley Cyrus has donated $500,000, and Miranda Lambert and her foundation have helped to rescue hundreds of pets displaced by the disaster.

Other stars like former Bachelor Sean Lowe have been helping out on the frontlines, rescuing people from their homes. Watch below.

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.