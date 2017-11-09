Taylor Swift Mania! Singer Previews Upcoming TV Performance, Has an Amazing New Wax Figure
The countdown to Taylor Swift's new album, Reputation, is reaching a fever pitch.
ABC just released a preview of the superstar's performance that's airing during Thursday's TGIT block, during a break in Scandal. Swift is performing a new track, "New Year's Day," and in the 15-second clip, she plays the piano for an intimate crowd of fans.
On Wednesday, Madame Tussauds San Francisco also unveiled its new wax figure of Swift -- which unlike certain past celebrity takes -- is a pretty spot-on replica of the singer, down to the perfect red lipstick and blonde 'do.
The wax museum also paid tribute to Swift's love of cats, surrounding the wax figure with adoptable felines from the Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue.
"As huge fans of Taylor’s we really wanted to have some fun with this launch,” Madame Tussauds San Francisco General Manager Dalia Goldgor said in a press release. “Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows Taylor is a huge cat-lover so this was a very fitting, fun and furry way to celebrate her new figure and upcoming album."
Meanwhile, Swift recently released the track listing for Reputation -- out Friday -- and teased her fans with images from the special magazine which will be sold in conjunction with the album.
