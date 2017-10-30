Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Eminem to Perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

Taylor Swift will soon be performing live from New York!

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has been confirmed as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live on Nov. 11 when Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish makes her hosting debut on the long-running show. This will be Swift's third time performing on the program.

Miley Cyrus will also hit the SNL stage on Nov. 4 for a third time, along with Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, who will be hosting for a second time.