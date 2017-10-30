Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Eminem to Perform on 'Saturday Night Live'
Taylor Swift will soon be performing live from New York!
The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has been confirmed as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live on Nov. 11 when Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish makes her hosting debut on the long-running show. This will be Swift's third time performing on the program.
Miley Cyrus will also hit the SNL stage on Nov. 4 for a third time, along with Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, who will be hosting for a second time.
On Nov. 8, SNL will have two rappers on the show, with Eminem as the musical guest and Chance the Rapper as the host. While this is Chance the Rapper's first time on the show, this marks Eminem's seventh SNL performance.
Swift's return to the SNL stage just so happens to fall the day after the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Reputation.
Last week, the 27-year-old singer came out with the music video for her song, "...Ready for It?", which led many fans to speculate as to whether it was about her rumored boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
