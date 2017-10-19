Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Gorgeous' -- Listen!

Taylor Swift's new song is "Gorgeous!"

Yes, that's the title of the new track she dropped at midnight, but it also happens to be pretty amazing.

"If you got a girlfriend, I'm jealous of her / But if you're single, that's honestly worse," Swift croons in the bubbly pop tune, the third single off her upcoming sixth studio album, Reputation. "I'm so furious at you for making me feel this way / But what can I say? You're gorgeous."