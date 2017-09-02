Taylor Swift Releases Snippet of New Song 'Ready For It' -- Listen!
Taylor Swift does it again!
The 27-year-old singer surprised fans on Saturday by releasing a snippet of her new song, "Ready For It," during the college football game between Alabama and Florida State.
RELATED: Taylor Swift Stuns As a Bridesmaid in Bestie Abigail Anderson's Wedding
The one-minute track was played during the pre-show intro and featured clips of the two teams getting ready for the big game!
"I see how this is gonna go / Touch me and you’ll never be alone / Island breeze and lights down low / no one has to know," Swift sings. "In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby / In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I’m gonna be with you, so I take my time.”
On Saturday, Swift was also spotted at her BFF Abigail Anderson's wedding in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.
RELATED: Set Secrets From Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video Revealed!
"Ready For It" is the pop star's second single from her forthcoming sixth studio album, Reputation, out Nov. 10. Swift has been the topic of much discussion since she began teasing new music and the release of the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.
Watch below for everything we know about the sultry and sassy clip.