Taylor Swift Returns to Her Country Roots on Newly-Released Live Duet With Kenny Chesney-- Listen!
She may be a full-on pop star now, but Taylor Swift hasn't forgotten her country roots.
Kenny Chesney's newly-released live album, Live In No Shoes Nation, features a duet recorded in 2015 of the pair singing Chesney's song, "Big Star."
The song details a female country singer's fast rise to fame, referred to as "Garth Brooks in a skirt" in the lyrics. During the duet, recorded on Chesney's 47th birthday, Swift covers that portion of the song as the two harmonize on the chorus.
Meanwhile, last week Swift also released the sci-fi inspired music video for her single "...Ready For It?" to some controversy. In the clip, she appears in a nude bodysuit costume, which to some, made it look like she was naked.
Swift took to Instagram to shake off the haters. "It truly warms my heart that so many ppl had so much to say about this bodysuit," the 27-year-old singer captioned a behind the scenes pic, showing she's well covered by the costume.
Controversy aside, the video is also packed with potential clues about her upcoming new album, Reputation, and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
