Taylor Swift Returns to Her Country Roots on Newly-Released Live Duet With Kenny Chesney-- Listen!

She may be a full-on pop star now, but Taylor Swift hasn't forgotten her country roots.

Kenny Chesney's newly-released live album, Live In No Shoes Nation, features a duet recorded in 2015 of the pair singing Chesney's song, "Big Star."

The song details a female country singer's fast rise to fame, referred to as "Garth Brooks in a skirt" in the lyrics. During the duet, recorded on Chesney's 47th birthday, Swift covers that portion of the song as the two harmonize on the chorus.

Listen to the fun duet below.