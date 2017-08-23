Taylor Swift Reveals Name of Sixth Album, First Single Out Thursday!
Taylor Swift finally revealed that new music is on the way!
After teasing us for over a week, the 27-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday with news that put fans in a frenzy.
According to one of her posts, Swift's sixth studio album is titled Reputation and will drop Nov. 10. It's the follow up to the massively successful 1989, which she released three years ago.
And it appears Swift will get edgy this time around. The black-and-white cover art for the album shows the singer rocking dark lipstick, a chain choker and a distressed off-the-shoulder sweater with tabloid print covering half her face.
But that's not all -- Swifties will get a taste of her new music later this week! She's releasing her first single Thursday night.
Get excited!!!!