Taylor Swift Sends Bouquets of Flowers to Police Station After Officer Was Shot During Las Vegas Attack
Taylor Swift is a class act.
After learning that a female officer was shot when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas, the 27-year-old singer had flowers delivered to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California, where the woman worked.
Kimberlee Binder, a LAPD intel analyst, shared a photo of the gift on Instagram, writing: "Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect."
On Monday, the police station confirmed on Facebook that one of their own was injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival during Jason Aldean's performance on Sunday night. According to ABC7, the officer was shot in the knee.
"Thank you to all who have called and experienced concerns of our Foothill Female Officer. She is stable and doing well," read the statement. "We wish everyone who remains in Las Vegas and in attendance safe returns. #unity #partnerships"
Thank you to all who have called and experienced concerns of our Foothill Female Officer. She is stable and doing well....Posted by LAPD Foothill Community Police Station on Monday, October 2, 2017
Swift also took to Twitter to share her condolences to those that lost loved ones in the senseless shooting. "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families," she wrote.
A slew of celebrities have paid tribute to the victims of the attack, with both Jimmy Kimmel Live and Dancing With the Starsaddressing the tragedy at the top of their shows.
