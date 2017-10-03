Taylor Swift Sends Bouquets of Flowers to Police Station After Officer Was Shot During Las Vegas Attack

Taylor Swift is a class act.

After learning that a female officer was shot when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas, the 27-year-old singer had flowers delivered to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California, where the woman worked.

Kimberlee Binder, a LAPD intel analyst, shared a photo of the gift on Instagram, writing: "Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect."