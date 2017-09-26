Taylor Swift Sends Cardi B Flowers to Congratulate Her on Billboard Success

Looks like they're forming a mutual admiration society!

After her t topping the Billboard 100 chart and knocking Taylor Swift out of the number one slot, rapper Cardi B shared on Instagram that Taylor sent her flowers congratulating her on her success.

In the post, the 24-year-old "Bodak Yellow" performer writes, "Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️....and I freaking love your music 🎶'