Taylor Swift Sends Cardi B Flowers to Congratulate Her on Billboard Success
Looks like they're forming a mutual admiration society!
After her t topping the Billboard 100 chart and knocking Taylor Swift out of the number one slot, rapper Cardi B shared on Instagram that Taylor sent her flowers congratulating her on her success.
In the post, the 24-year-old "Bodak Yellow" performer writes, "Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️....and I freaking love your music 🎶'
Cardi B reiterated her love for Swift in an interview on Billboard's YouTube page, saying, "The thing is, I used to be mad, like, 'Damn, why'd I have to beat Taylor Swift?' I like her, I like that damn song," she said, singing a piece of "Look What You Made Me Do," the song she overtook with "Bodak Yellow."
As for Swift, she's clearly in a giving and supportive mood. On Tuesday's Dancing With The Stars, Swift sent flowers to Victoria Arlen on her birthday, after she danced a tango to "Look What You Made Me Do" on Monday night's show.
"I danced to her song '22' when I turned 22 my last birthday, so I danced to her yesterday for this birthday," said the ESPN anchor.
With so much love going around, maybe there could be a collaboration in the future between Swift and Cardi B?
