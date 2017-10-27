Taylor Swift Shakes Off Nude Bodysuit Shaming of Her '...Ready for It?' Music Video: 'Warms My Heart'

Taylor Swift is shaking it off, once again.

After her "...Ready for It?" music video release on Thursday night, the Reputation singer went on her Instagram Story to drop laugh emojis on all the conversation that had happened on social media -- positive and negative -- of her nude bodysuit costume, which, from a distance, made it look, to some, like she was naked.

"It truly warms my heart that so many ppl had so much to say about this bodysuit," the 27-year-old singer captioned the pic.