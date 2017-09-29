Taylor Swift Shares Her Favorite Songs Playlist: Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga & More!
Ever wonder what a multi-GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping musician likes to listen to? Wonder no more, as Taylor Swift just gave us a look inside her Spotify playlist.
Swift tweeted the list, titled "Songs Taylor Loves" and there is an eclectic and intriguing mix of big names and varying styles.
Rihanna appears twice on the list with her songs, "Close to You" and "Kiss It Better," off her 2016 album, Anti.
Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus made the cut as well, with "The Cure" and "Malibu," respectively. Other big names include Ariana Grande, Halsey, The Chainsmokers with Coldplay and Lana Del Rey.
Naturally, her friends appear on the list too. Selena Gomez, HAIM and Ed Sheeran are all featured on the 70-song playlist.
And it appears Swift is still a little bit of a country girl at heart, with songs from Maren Morris and Dierks Bentley also popping up.
There are also some interesting choices that could provide clues about her upcoming album. First, the song "Bad Reputation" by Shawn Mendes is near the top. Swift's new album is titled Reputation. Coincidence? Maybe, but those are rare in her world.
Rappers Kendrick Lamar, her collaborator on the "Bad Blood" single and music video, and Childish Gambino (aka Emmy winner Donald Glover) appear. Is she adding more rap or hip-hop influences into the mix? Many have said she sounds more like she's rapping on her song, "Ready For It," the second single off of Reputation.
Kesha's song, "Learn to Let Go," from her album, Rainbow, makes the list as well. The singer was supportive of Swift during her lawsuit against David Mueller earlier this year, tweeting, "I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer."
Kesha also sparked collaboration rumors with a cryptic Instagram post, writing, ""Making a F**K OFF song with a casual Grammy award winning secret person. "I got a good feeling about this one......."
Whether deep-seeded clues for her next album or just some songs shes a fan of, the list is sure to spark more discussion leading up to Swift's next move.
Reputation will be available on Nov. 10. For more on the singer, watch the video below.