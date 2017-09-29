Taylor Swift Shares Her Favorite Songs Playlist: Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga & More!

Ever wonder what a multi-GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping musician likes to listen to? Wonder no more, as Taylor Swift just gave us a look inside her Spotify playlist.

Swift tweeted the list, titled "Songs Taylor Loves" and there is an eclectic and intriguing mix of big names and varying styles.

Rihanna appears twice on the list with her songs, "Close to You" and "Kiss It Better," off her 2016 album, Anti.

Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus made the cut as well, with "The Cure" and "Malibu," respectively. Other big names include Ariana Grande, Halsey, The Chainsmokers with Coldplay and Lana Del Rey.