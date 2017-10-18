Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Costume Process for Her ‘Sarcastic Trip Down Memory Lane’ in 'LWYMMD' Music Video

Taylor Swift isn’t afraid to poke fun at her past! In a new behind-the-scenes look at her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, the 27-year-old GRAMMY winner shared her decision-making process behind her memorable fashion choices.

“Welcome to wardrobe land,” Swift says as she walks through the cluttered room. “This is where the apocalypse of clothing has all congregated and essentially I have just done the longest fitting of my entire life.”

The video features carefully curated looks from Swift’s past performances and appearances.

“We’re picking which looks are kind of the ones that we want to call attention to and kind of go back and have a little sarcastic look down memory lane,” Swift explained, pulling out iconic items from the VMAs, tours, and videos.