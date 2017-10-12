Taylor Swift Surprises One of Her Biggest Fans by Casually Dropping by Her House

Taylor Swift just so happened to be in superfan Lara's neighborhood!

The young U.K. Swiftie was in absolute shock when the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer dropped by her house on Wednesday to hang out and snap selfies. She was almost as shocked as when, a week prior, the GRAMMY winner was spotted watching her Instagram livestream.

"OKAY, I JUST MET THE WOMAN WHO MADE AN IMPACT ON MY LIFE AND [JUST] CANNOT BREATHE," Lara captioned a photo collage on Instagram of her posing with Swift.