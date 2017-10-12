Taylor Swift Surprises One of Her Biggest Fans by Casually Dropping by Her House
Taylor Swift just so happened to be in superfan Lara's neighborhood!
The young U.K. Swiftie was in absolute shock when the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer dropped by her house on Wednesday to hang out and snap selfies. She was almost as shocked as when, a week prior, the GRAMMY winner was spotted watching her Instagram livestream.
"OKAY, I JUST MET THE WOMAN WHO MADE AN IMPACT ON MY LIFE AND [JUST] CANNOT BREATHE," Lara captioned a photo collage on Instagram of her posing with Swift.
In addition to getting a meet-and-greet with the 27-year-old musician, Lara was also gifted with some sweet swag that she later modeled for her followers.
"I'M HONESTLY IN LOVE," she captioned a pic of her wearing some Swift merchandise. "LOVE YOU BUDDY!! @taylorswift"
Swift's surprise visit came on the same day that she gave fans a first look at The Swift Life, a social app that will be devoted entirely to being an "inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other… and Taylor!"
The newly previewed app is actually a nearly two years-in-the-making product of Swift's partnership with Glu Mobile -- the company responsible for Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry's mobile games.
Her digital world takeover is set for later this year but in real life, ET is happy to report that Swift is headed for a halftime show -- but not the one you think!