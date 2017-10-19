Taylor Swift Teases New Song 'Gorgeous' Dropping at Midnight -- Listen!

Taylor Swift is releasing a new song.

The Reputation singer served up another three-panel Instagram post on Thursday, featuring a snippet of "Gorgeous" -- the third release off her upcoming album, along with an announcement that the full song will be available at midnight Eastern time.

While it's hard to really tell from the short bite where the song is going (note to pop artists: snippets are evil and we hate them), what can be heard is a baby voice saying the song's title, followed by a short arpeggiated progression that almost feels like a Bleachers/LCD Soundsystem (circa "Dance Yrself Clean") hybrid. Check it out below.