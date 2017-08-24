Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry: The Complete Timeline of Their Feud and Rumors They're Reuniting at the MTV VMAs!

But Swift had everyone talking ahead of the release of her GRAMMY-winning 1989 album, thanks to her quotes to the music magazine, in which she revealed she had a feud with a fellow pop star, which inspired her hit, "Bad Blood."

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," Swift said. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"

"She did something so horrible," Swift continued. "I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

Several internet commenters then noted that Perry did lure a few backup dancers away from Swift's tour as she embarked on her own Prismatic tour in 2014. However, according to one of the dancer's agents, the dancers "exercised a 30-day out in their contracts and left Taylor, but Katy didn't steal them."

"They just didn't want to tour with her anymore because there is basically no choreography or dancing in her show," the agent claimed.

And while Swift did say that the feud had nothing to do with a boy, both previously dated singer John Mayer.

Sept. 9, 2014: Perry calls Swift a "mean girl"

Perry didn't shy away from Swift's Rolling Stone comments, tweeting the next day, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..."