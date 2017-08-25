Taylor Swift's Album Release Date Has 'No Correlation' to Anniversary of Kanye West's Mom's Death, Label Says

Since the single was released, fans have been speculating that the track takes aim at West, latching on to certain lyrics that call out the 40-year-old rapper directly.

The opening lines, in which Swift sings, "I don’t like your little games/Don’t like your titled stage," has led some fans to draw parallels to West's Saint Pablo Tour, where he performed on an elevated stage suspended above his audience.

At the end of the song, Swift sounds as if she's recording a message onto her answering machine when she says, "I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now./ Why?/ Oh, ’cause she’s dead!"

The recording is being interpreted as a reference to when Kim Kardashian released a secretly recorded phone conversation between Swift and West, where he allegedly gets her blessing to use his controversial lyrics on his song, "Famous."

