Taylor Swift's Complete MTV VMAs History: All the Kanye Drama, Big Performances and Shady Speeches

Taylor Swift has come a long way from country newcomer to one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and the MTV Video Music Awards have provided some of the touchstone moments in that prolific career.

The Reputation singer has won six awards from 16 nominations. She has one more nod this year, as her Fifty Shades Darker track with Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever,” is up for Best Collaboration. At that number, Swift is not the most decorated musician by any measure (Beyoncé holds that distinction with 24 Moonmen to put us all to shame), but still, it’s impossible to talk about the past decade of VMAs history without crediting the 27-year-old artist as one of the primary players.

As we get ready for Sunday night’s show, let’s take a moment to reflect on all the awards, performances, stolen mics, bad blood and shade from Swift's VMA past.