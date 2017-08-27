Taylor Swift's Epic 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video, Decoded!

"I would like to very much be excluded from this narrative."

Those are the last words Taylor Swift croons at the end of her epic new music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," which she premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. She's of course playing homage to her famous feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian -- and making it very clear the "old Taylor" is "dead."

From crawling in the dirt to bathing in a bathtub, ET's breaking down all the memorable moments from Swift's music video… and what they mean.