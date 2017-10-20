Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' Lyrics Decoded: Why She's Getting Drunk in a Bar (and Who She Is Pining Over)

Taylor Swift is back, y'all -- and she's been drinkin'.

The Reputation singer dropped "Gorgeous," the third track off her upcoming album on Thursday night (or midnight Friday morning for you East Coasters), which continues to break from the format of her carefully crafted image as an artist.

The new jam is an exercise in alcohol, attraction and fatalism for the 27-year-old singer, with plenty of lyrics that, while sometimes simple on the surface, offer new clues and insight into the personal life of New Taylor.

So, if you haven't yet, fire up the lyric video below, and then let's talk about it.