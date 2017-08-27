Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Is Already Breaking Records
Taylor Swift's reputation era is starting off strong.
The first single off her highly anticipated new album, "Look What You Made Me Do," is already breaking records. The sultry, eye-popping lyric video notched more than 19 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours on the site, surpassing The Chainsmokers' "Something Just Like This" as the most-viewed lyric video debut.
It also marks the biggest 24-hour debut for Swift herself, surpassing the 17 million "Bad Blood" record in 2015.
RELATED: Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Is Making Fans Feel All Types of Ways
Meanwhile, Variety reports that "Look" shot to the No. 1 spot on iTunes within 30 minutes of release and went on to set the new global first day streaming record on Spotify with over 8 million streams.
RELATED: Decoding Taylor Swift's New Revenge Track: Is It Aimed at Kanye and Kim?
Swift's weekend domination will continue on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the official video will be revealed.
The Joseph Kahn-directed visual was quick to draw a bit of controversy for what some compared to Beyonce's "Formation" video, based on a quick teaser that showed Swift in a black leotard and flanked by a row of male backup dancers behind her.
Kahn was quick to shut down that speculation, tweeting: "I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey."
He also added that "there's something to that 'formation' shot I painted out and you haven't seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday :)."
"Look" marks the fifth collaboration between Swift and Kahn, following her 1989 offerings "Bad Blood," "Blank Space," "Wildest Dreams" and "Out of the Woods."
For a closer look at what to expect from Swift's next video, watch below.