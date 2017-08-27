Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Is Already Breaking Records

Swift's weekend domination will continue on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the official video will be revealed.

The Joseph Kahn-directed visual was quick to draw a bit of controversy for what some compared to Beyonce's "Formation" video, based on a quick teaser that showed Swift in a black leotard and flanked by a row of male backup dancers behind her.

Kahn was quick to shut down that speculation, tweeting: "I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey."

He also added that "there's something to that 'formation' shot I painted out and you haven't seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday :)."