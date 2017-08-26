Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Director Defends Video From Beyonce Comparisons

Kahn and Swift previously collaborated on four music videos, including "Bad Blood" and "Blank Space." In 2015, Kahn and Swift previously faced criticism over their video "Wildest Dreams," after being criticized for romanticizing African colonialism. Kahn released a statement following the backlash.

"'Wildest Dreams' is a song about a relationship that was doomed, and the music video concept was that they were having a love affair on location away from their normal lives. This is not a video about colonialism but a love story on the set of a period film crew in Africa, 1950," the statement read.

In another tweet, the GRAMMY-winning director even applauded the singer for being "a young self-made woman [who] works hard, with talent and intelligence, while staying grounded and polite to everyone."

