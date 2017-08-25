Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Is Making Fans Feel All Types of Ways -- See the Best Reactions!
Love it or hate it, “Look What You Made Me Do,” has proven to be an incredibly meme-worthy song.
In response to Taylor Swift’s dark, new track -- where she seems to take blatantly unsubtle shots at Kanye and Kim Kardashian West -- fans were having all kinds of feelings, and doing a brilliant job at expressing them online. Check out some of the best reactions. (WARNING: Some expletives.)
MORE: Taylor Swift Debuts New Single 'Look What You Made Me Do' -- Listen!
Later, when Swift teased the video -- which will premiere at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards -- many on Twitter argued that the imagery evokes Beyoncé’s “Formation” video, and weren’t really on board (WARNING: More expletives.)
Additionally, many celebrities joined in on the “Look What You Made Me Do” reactions, including Swift Squad and squad-adjacent stars who showed up to support their friend.
What did “Look What You Made Me Do” make you do?
Watch below for a first look at the music video.