Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video: Everything We Know About the Snakes, Diamonds, Dancing & More

2. Cast and crew were sworn to secrecy.



Seven months in the making, without any details being leaked? Pretty damn impressive. YouTube star Todrick Hall, who is one of the featured dancers in the video, told ET that he made a promise to Swift to not say a word to "anyone."



"She called and said, 'I'm working on this project that's super secret, but I know I can trust you. Will you not tell anyone?'" Hall recalled. "And I didn't tell anyone. It was the best! It felt like Christmas came early because when it came out my phone blew up more than it ever has before. Everybody was freaking out about it. It's such an epic and iconic video to be a part of."



"I think it was shot in May," he said, confirming Kahn's tweet. "And it was a huge secret to keep and it was very difficult … It speaks volume of what type of person Taylor is, that she could have all those people on set and then it not leak. People really respect her, she treats everyone so well."