Taylor Swift’s Music Video Director Claims Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Copied ‘Bad Blood’

Noting that Beyonce’s fans have been coming at him on Twitter for seemingly copying the pop diva’s work with the “LWYMMD” video, Kahn went on to say that all artists are influenced by one another.

“It’s not ‘Formation’ at all. They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top,” he said. “But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

It was unclear from the piece whether the comment was made in gest or not, but Kahn still had fun with the reaction, tweeting a link to the article and writing, “Come get it Beyhive. The candy is right here.”

He continued to post shady links claiming Beyonce had sampled from others, writing, “Beyhive triggered.”