Music

Taylor Swift's '...Ready for It?' Music Video Decoded: New 'Reputation' Lyrics, Song Titles & Collabs

By Katie Krause‍
Photo: Big Machine Label Group

Taylor Swift’s  "…Ready for It?" music video is out, but there’s so much more than meets the eye.

One of our favorite things about the 27-year-old singer is how she creatively leaves breadcrumbs and clues for fans in so much of her art – and this video is no different.

While we don’t know for sure what it all means, we have decoded the Chinese lettering and located all the specific phrases strewn throughout her latest visual masterpiece.  

Let’s start with all the English text.

WATCH: Taylor Swift Fights Her Cyborg Clone in Futuristic '…Ready For It?' Video

The words onscreen are seemingly upcoming lyrics we should expect to hear Swift sing on Reputation. It’s also possible they are names of songs on the album, but since one of the phrases says “UR Gorgeous,” we’re going with the first – clearly a lyric from her third release off the album, Gorgeous.

Here’s the full list.

NEWS: Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift's Album Is 'Inspiring'

All Eyes on Us
All Eyes on Us, Taylor Swift Video
Photo: Big Machine Label Group
This Is Enough
This is Enough, Tarylor Swift
Photo: Big Machine Label Group

I Love You in Secret

I Love You in Secret, Taylor Swift
Photo: Big Machine Label Group

UR Gorgeous

UR Gorgeous, Taylor Swift
Photo: Big Machine Label Group

Illusions

Illusions, Taylor Swift
Photo: Big Machine Label Group

They're Burning All the Witches

They're burning all the witches, Taylor Swift
Photo: Big Machine Label Group

PICS: Taylor Swift Spotted With Rumored Beau Joe Alwyn for First Time

Now… to the Chinese. 

The first thing we see is the below image, which, when translated, means “Year of the Snake.”  Fitting, seeing how 1989 -- the year Swift was born and the title of her last album --  is the year of the snake in the Chinese zodiac. And we've already seen how much she's embraced the snake in the "Look What You Made Me Do" video.

Year of the Snake, Taylor Swift

And while we don’t want to get people too excited, it’s possible Swift’s album could feature collaborations with Ed Sheeran and/or Future.

We translated the below images – one phonetically picks up as “Eddie” in Google translation, while the other means Future.

Photo: Big Machine Label Group
Taylor Swift, Eddie
Photo: Big Machine Label Group
Future, Taylor Swift video
Photo: Big Machine Label Group

MORE: Ed Sheeran Praises Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

The next image is pretty simple.  It spells out Joseph – likely a nod to Joseph Kahn, who directed the video. But it could also be a subtle shout-out to Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

And that wouldn’t be the first reference to her man in the vid.

Joseph, Taylor Swift
Photo: Big Machine Label Group

She also gives us the numbers 89 and 91 at the beginning of the video. As already mentioned, Swift was born in 1989. Alwyn, meanwhile, was born in 1991.

1989, 1991, taylor swift music video
Photo: Big Machine Label Group

MORE: Who Is Taylor Swift's Drunken Ballad 'Gorgeous' About -- Joe Alwyn or Tom Hiddleston?

And because she’s always one to stay true to herself, we love the “13” graffiti art in there, too, an obvious nod to her favorite number.

13, Taylor Swift video
Photo: Big Machine Label Group

And if you need help decoding Taylor's latest single, "Gorgeous," we're all over that, too -- watch below!