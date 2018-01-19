Teddi Confronts Dorit About Her Tardiness on 'RHOBH' and It Does Not Go Well -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is, apparently, an accountability coach in more ways than one.

The self-professed “workout junkie” makes a living keeping women accountable for their fitness, and now she’s using those tools on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to keep her new friends accountable when it comes to everyday life. ET has your exclusive first look at Tuesday’s all-new episode of RHOBH, which finds Teddi confronting Dorit over their drinks date that never was from last week.

If you need a refresher, Dorit kept Teddi waiting alone at a restaurant for more than 45 minutes before giving Teddi a ring to let her know she was running late. Dorit claims she thought she was only 15 minutes late, which Teddi didn’t believe.

“Here’s the long and short of it, I didn’t actually care that you left me at the restaurant for 54 minutes,” Teddi starts. “The part I don’t like is, you said something to Kyle [Richards] like, ‘I was only six minutes late…’ and then she said she had to leave.”

“The one thing I’m never wrong about is what time I’m supposed to do something,” she continues. “I’m an accountability coach! If somebody says it’s 4:00, it’s 4:00. I sat there for one hour, Dorit!”

The conversation quickly gets heated, with Teddi once again telling Dorit she doesn’t like that she discussed the issue with a third party. But, hey, this is Housewives.

“But it’s my friend!” Dorit defends herself. “If something happens, listen to me. Don’t be ridiculous, Teddi. These are my friends.”

“I don’t know how I became the villain in all this,” she adds in a confessional. “I mean, it’s a little overly sensitive. I’m sorry.”

We have a feeling the beef isn’t squashed at this meeting. Teddi teased ET that she was good about staying on top of her co-stars’ actions.

“There's such a big dynamic of strong women in this group that no matter what, whether you like it or not, you're learning something from somebody,” she says.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

