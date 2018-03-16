‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Reveals the Gender!

Baby No. 3!

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska surprised fans on Thursday night, announcing that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, were expecting another little one.

“…GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!” she captioned the sonogram shot.

In the photo, the sonogram is attached to a sign that reads “It’s a girl” with a black and white checkered ribbon tied at the top.

Chelsea is already mom to daughter Aubree, 8, with ex Adam Lind and to son Watson, 1, with Cole. The family celebrated Watson’s first birthday in January with a series of sweet photos.

“MY LITTLE BUDDY IS ONE! He’s the easiest, sweetest, cuddliest little boy in the whole world and we are so grateful for him!” Chelsea wrote on Instagram at the time. “He loves his sissy the most and he loooves pointing at everything and saying ‘dat’… we love you sweet boy!! @coledeboer.”

Chelsea and Cole tied the knot in October 2016 with two wedding ceremonies. For more from the Teen Mom stars, watch the clip below!

