'Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Celebrates Second Wedding Ceremony to Cole DeBoer -- See Her Gown!
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer said "I do" again!
The Teen Mom 2 couple celebrated their marriage with a second wedding ceremony on Saturday.
"Yesterday was absolutely incredible💕 we got to celebrate our marriage with all the people we love and had a fricken BLAST," Houska captioned a pic from the special day. "I love this man @coledeboer."
"Such an amazing weekend!" DeBoer captioned another pic. "So much love for my perfect wife! @chelseahouska 😍."
The couple tied the knot for the first time on Oct. 1, 2016, in a romantic South Dakota ceremony. Houska, who is already mom to 8-year-old daughter Aubree, welcomed her first child with DeBoer, son Watson, in January.
