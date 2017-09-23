'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans and David Eason Are Married -- See the Pics!
Jenelle Evans is a married woman!
The Teen Mom 2 star tied the knot with her boyfriend, David Eason, on Saturday.
The wedding was held outdoors in their North Carolina home, according to MTV News.
Evans, 25, wore a gorgeous white lace gown with a long veil. Meanwhile, the groom wore dark slacks, a light grey button-up shirt with a black tie and cream blazer. Photos from their wedding were shared online.
Their four tier wedding cake was provided by One Belle Bakery, who shared a snap from the ceremony.
"It was a perfect day for an outdoor fall wedding! Congrats to Jenelle and David who tied the knot in a sweet backyard ceremony this afternoon ❤️ #EvansToEason," the bakery captioned the Instagram pic.
Their photographer, Celeste, also shared Instagram Stories of the bride getting ready before walking down the aisle.
The couple got engaged in February, weeks after Evans gave birth to their first child together, daughter Ensley.
The reality star is also mother to two kids from two previous relationships -- 8-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Kaiser. Eason also has two children from a previous relationship.
In July, the lovebirds announced their wedding date on Instagram. "I'm ready to make my life forever with you. 👰🏻💋 #SaveTheDate," Evans captioned their sweet announcement photo.
