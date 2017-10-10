'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Says She's 'Probably Calling It Quits' After 'Uncalled For' Episode

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is speaking out against MTV.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she threatened to quit the series after a recent episode aired footage of a contentious fight between her and her new husband, David Eason.

"Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for," Evans, 25, wrote in a lengthy caption alongside a slideshow of photos showing her and her husband kissing, and spending some time in the pool with their kids.

"Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass s**t from the public," she continued, "as if he was hurting me in some way?!"