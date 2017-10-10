'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Says She's 'Probably Calling It Quits' After 'Uncalled For' Episode
Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is speaking out against MTV.
The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she threatened to quit the series after a recent episode aired footage of a contentious fight between her and her new husband, David Eason.
"Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for," Evans, 25, wrote in a lengthy caption alongside a slideshow of photos showing her and her husband kissing, and spending some time in the pool with their kids.
"Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass s**t from the public," she continued, "as if he was hurting me in some way?!"
The angry post came after Monday's episode showed Evans and Eason getting in a huge fight ahead of a photo shoot for their wedding in September. An enraged Eason kicked out the MTV camera crew, but the couple seemed to be in fine spirits the following day.
Evans went on to write that she plans on exiting the show in response.
"I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show," she continued. "It’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to [MTV] what-so-ever."
"Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back," Evans concluded. "If they don't, I'll be happy with the life I've got. I told them this last night. #MarriedLife #MIA."
Evans also posted a series of text messages sent between her and MTV producer Morgan J. Freeman, in which the star wrote, "You guys are making my marriage look like it's one big f**king joke."
Evans and Eason tied the knot in September, and share a 9-month-old daughter, Ensley. Evans is also the mother of sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3, from previous relationships.
