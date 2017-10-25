‘Teen Mom 2's’ Javi Marroquin Says He’s Dating Briana DeJesus While on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ With Kailyn Lowry

Drama, drama, drama! Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin has traded Teen Moms. The reality star father was previously married to Kailyn Lowry and the two previously estranged exes have been working through their issues on the current season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

But on Tuesday, Javi confirmed to People magazine that he is now dating Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus – another mom on the MTV reality series.