‘Teen Mom 2's’ Javi Marroquin Says He’s Dating Briana DeJesus While on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ With Kailyn Lowry
Drama, drama, drama! Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin has traded Teen Moms. The reality star father was previously married to Kailyn Lowry and the two previously estranged exes have been working through their issues on the current season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.
But on Tuesday, Javi confirmed to People magazine that he is now dating Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus – another mom on the MTV reality series.
Javi said the two “decided to make it official” while filming the reunion show in Los Angeles over the weekend.
“We are dating,” Javi told People. “We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush.”
Briana did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment, but she did retweet a photo with Javi writing, “Bae,” on Tuesday.
The pair haven’t been shy on social media, posting several photos together recently.
“Daddy Javi,” Briana captioned one pic with her co-star love.
Javi also shared some shots, writing, “I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days.”
Kailyn has not commented on the new romance. She and Javi share almost 4-year-old son Lincoln. Kailyn is also mom to son Isaac, 7, and 2-month-old son, Lux, from previous relationships. Briana is mom to her 6-year-old daughter, Nova Star, and her 3-month-old daughter, Stella Star, from previous relationships.
