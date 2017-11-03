'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Confirms She's Pregnant With Second Child

Portwood is already mom to 8-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex-fiance Gary Shirley. She and Glennon met earlier this year while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp. The couple made their red carpet debut in August at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Earlier this year during an episode of Teen Mom, Portwood revealed that she wasn't sure she wanted children in the future. Upon finding out that she was expecting a baby, she told US Weekly she was "a little scared."

"I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing," she expressed.



Congratulations to the expecting parents!