'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Confirms She's Pregnant With Second Child
Congratulations are in order for Amber Portwood!
The Teen Mom OG star confirmed she is pregnant with her second child, her first with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.
"Thank you everyone for all the kind words. I'm very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love💖," Portwood tweeted on Friday, after US Weekly broke the news.
The 27-year-old reality star also took to Instagram to post a cute pic of the words "we're pregnant" written in the sand.
Portwood is already mom to 8-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex-fiance Gary Shirley. She and Glennon met earlier this year while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp. The couple made their red carpet debut in August at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
Earlier this year during an episode of Teen Mom, Portwood revealed that she wasn't sure she wanted children in the future. Upon finding out that she was expecting a baby, she told US Weekly she was "a little scared."
"I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing," she expressed.
Congratulations to the expecting parents!