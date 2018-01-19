‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage of a Baby Girl

Maci Bookout is opening up about a painful secret in a sneak peek clip for Teen Mom OG. In the clip, the 26-year-old mother of threeis speaking with her husband, Taylor McKinney, about the possibility of having another child.

Taylor says he’d like to have another baby, while Maci expresses interest in adopting. Maci is already mom to son Bentley, 9, from a previous relationship and to daughter Jayde, 2, and son Maverick, 19 months, with McKinney.

“What kind of timeline are you thinking about for adoption?” Taylor asks Maci in the clip.

“A year or two years,” she replies. “But I think we both agree that when we adopt we do not want to adopt a baby. We want to adopt a child. If you seriously want to have another baby, then I’ll do it, but I still want to adopt too. And if that’s really what you want naturally, I want to do it now.”

“If we want it to happen, it’s going to happen like that,” Taylor says, snapping his fingers.

“You’re forgetting something,” Maci responds, looking serious. “Think about it.”

Taylor excuses himself to go to the bathroom, and Maci tells her producer, “I had a miscarriage. Her name was Dandy, Dandelion.”

Taylor then says he doesn’t want to talk about the experience on-camera, to which Maci says, “I think it’s important for people that are watching that we talk about it.”

“I’d like to talk to our parents about it first,” an upset-looking Taylor replies.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more from Teen Mom OG, watch the clip below.

