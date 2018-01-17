'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Back in Treatment 2 Weeks After Leaving

Catelynn Lowell is taking more time to deal with her mental health.

The Teen Mom star announced on Wednesday that she's heading back to treatment, two weeks after she announced she returned home from spending six weeks in treatment for having suicidal thoughts. Lowell thanked her husband, Tyler Baltierra, for his support, and also gave a sweet shout-out to their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee.

"Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds," she tweeted. "THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH."

Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) January 17, 2018

She also alluded to trauma she suffered from her childhood.

Yeah my childhood shit that's what's going on — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) January 17, 2018

Lowell has already got the support of her fellow Teen Mom star, Amber Portwood.

"Sometimes it takes a strong man to pick up a broken woman," Portwood tweeted, to which Lowell replied, "Amen sister!! I love you! xoxoxo."

Amen sister!! I love you! xoxoxo https://t.co/N9oL45SmgQ — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) January 17, 2018

Lowell and Baltierra married in 2015, seven months after welcoming Novalee. Lowell gave birth to another baby girl, Carly, when she was 16, whom she placed for adoption. Lowell also previously entered treatment in 2016 for postpartum depression and anxiety.

Baltierra has been vocal about his admiration for his wife since entering treatment.

"My wife is incredibly strong & courageous," he tweeted last month. "She inspires me to just be a better human being all around & I’m honored to share my life with such a selfless soul. I love her so much & can’t wait for her to be home! #CatelynnStrong."

On Monday, he replied to a tweet of a video of Lowell candidly discussing her pospartum depression.

"I am SO PROUD of this woman! When you have been fighting your whole life to survive...it doesn’t just make you a survivor...it makes you a damn WARRIOR!" he tweeted. "I love you babe @CatelynnLowell."

To revisit Lowell and Baltierra's fairy tale wedding, watch the video below:

