'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage and Had Suicidal Thoughts

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra struggled with a painful emotional blow on Monday's Teen Mom OG, when the couple revealed that Catelynn had suffered a miscarriage.

The couple -- who revealed that Lowell was pregnant with her third child back in January -- opened up to producers about losing the baby while they tried to hold back tears.

"It was very traumatic. [I saw] her shaking, and she’s got blood everywhere,” Baltierra recalled. "She kinda, like, cleaned herself up and we figured what was going on… We just sat on the bed and cried. We just held another. There’s nothing you can really do."

The MTV reality stars share 3-year-old daughter Novalee and are biological parents to 8-year-old daughter Carly, whom they gave up for adoption. According to Baltierra, the loss of their baby felt similarly painful to what they dealt with when they gave up Carly.

"Carly’s a little different because we get to see her every year, but it’s a loss. I feel like you process it as a loss," Baltierra shared. "I guess it’s something I didn’t really understand before."

Following her miscarriage, Lowell struggled with the loss and said that if it weren't for her husband and family, she might not have made it through her pain.

"If they weren’t around, I probably would’ve offed myself. Seriously, I’m sure a lot of people can relate," Lowell said. "It’s like, I don’t want to live another day like this."

She continued to spiral in the aftermath, however, and made another remark about taking her own life. Baltierra acted quickly, finding a mental health treatment facility in Tuscon, Arizona, where his wife could get the emotional help she really needs.

Baltierra drove his wife to the facility, where MTV's cameras were not allowed entrance, and he broke down in tears when he got back to his car after dropping her off.

The reality star took to Instagram on Feb. 17 after visiting her at the treatment facility and shared his love and support in the caption alongside a sweet snapshot of himself and his wife.

"Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words," he captioned it. "It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way."

"I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want," he added. "You are worthy...You are strong...You are beautiful...You are loved! Thank you for not giving up on your life."

On Monday, after the episode, Baltierra took to Twitter to share some words of support and strength for other families dealing with similar tragedy.

"That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb...but it was fully grown in our hearts," he wrote. "For every parent out there who has lost a baby...it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong."

That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb...but it was fully grown in our hearts. For every parent out there who has lost a baby...it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 27, 2018

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 pm ET/PT on MTV.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

