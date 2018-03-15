'Teen Mom's Catelynn Baltierra Celebrates Birthday With Family After Returning Home from Treatment Facility

Happy birthday, Catelynn Baltierra!

The Teen Mom took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her sweet birthday celebration with family, after turning 26 on Monday. The party was especially sweet for Catelynn, who returned home last month after receiving treatment at a mental health facility.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Catelynn shared an inspirational quote declaring she is "enough."

"I am full of sparkle & compassion. I genuinely want to make the world a better place. I love hard. I practice kindness. I'm not afraid of the truth," the message read. "I make mistakes, but I own them and learn from them. Sometimes I make a lot of mistakes."

Catleynn also shared a pic of her birthday cake, and a video of her and husband Tyler's 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, goofing off for the camera.

The reality star checked into a treatment facility in Arizona for the third time in January, after seeking health for mental health issues. In a February episode of Teen Mom, it was revealed that Catelynn suffered a miscarriage.

In addition to Novalee, Catelynn and Tyler are also biological parents to 8-year-old Carly, whom they gave up for adoption. As Tyler shared on Teen Mom, the loss of their third child felt similarly painful to what they went through with Carly.

"Carly’s a little different because we get to see her every year, but it’s a loss. I feel like you process it as a loss," Baltierra shared. "I guess it’s something I didn’t really understand before."

Catelynn, meanwhile, revealed that if it wasn't for her family, she might not have made it through the pain of the miscarriage. "If they weren’t around, I probably would’ve offed myself. Seriously, I’m sure a lot of people can relate," Lowell said. "It’s like, I don’t want to live another day like this."

