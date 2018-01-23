'Teletubbies' Actor Simon Shelton Barnes Dies at Age 52

Simon Shelton Barnes has died at age 52.

The actor, whose most prominent role was bringing the purple character Tinky Winky to life on the BBC children's show, Teletubbies, died last week, his niece, The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, confirmed on Instagram on Friday. On Monday, she shared an Instagram photo that read, "Family, we may not have it all together, but together we have it all."

"My wonderful uncle Simon Barnes has been taken from us all so suddenly," the 28-year-old English actress revealed. "The kindest and most talented man you could ever wish to meet. Loved by all who knew him, and will be forever."

Barnes died four days after his birthday of hypothermia, according to a DailyMail report.

"Very sad to hear that actor Simon Shelton, who played Tinky Winky in the late 90’s, has sadly passed away," the Teletubbies Twitter account wrote on Tuesday. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Big hugs."

Barnes is survived by his three children.

