Tennis Star Andy Murray and Wife Kim Welcome Second Daughter

Murray's grandmother, Shirley Erskine, said she was "delighted" about the new baby, while speaking with the BBC, adding that she was "looking forward to a cuddle."

"All’s well, which is the main thing," Erskine shared. "She's a little playmate for Sophia, who I'm sure will be equally thrilled."

There's no word yet on what name the couple have picked out for their new bundle of joy.